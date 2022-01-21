Analysts Anticipate Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to Post $0.14 EPS

Brokerages expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.16. Simulations Plus posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ:SLP traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.91. 989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,578. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.71 million, a PE ratio of 90.29 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $90.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,495. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

