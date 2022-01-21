Analysts Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $900.90 Million

Brokerages expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will post sales of $900.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $879.81 million to $916.97 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $637.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.95.

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.87. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,006 shares of company stock worth $982,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

