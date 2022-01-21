Analysts Expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $10.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $11.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.88.

APD opened at $286.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.80 and a 200 day moving average of $286.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 393.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.