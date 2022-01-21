Analysts Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.85. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $1,619,024.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,327 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 770.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 206,196 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after acquiring an additional 67,194 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLPI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.07. 69,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,971. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average is $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.