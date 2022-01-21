Analysts Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). S&W Seed reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

SANW has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SANW stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

