Analysts Issue Forecasts for Blackline Safety Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Blackline Safety in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

BLN has been the topic of several other research reports. upgraded Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.83.

BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.92.

In related news, insider DAK Capital Inc. bought 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.90 per share, with a total value of C$340,165.07. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,334,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,104,498.18. Insiders have purchased a total of 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $366,796 over the last three months.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

