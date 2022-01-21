Analysts Offer Predictions for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

IBKR stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $1,437,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,336,215.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,206,085 shares of company stock valued at $91,195,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

