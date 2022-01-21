Analysts Offer Predictions for Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 80,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $3,356,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

