Analysts Set Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Target Price at $24.36

Shares of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIRD. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $8,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

