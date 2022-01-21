Analysts Set Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) Target Price at $9.04

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CMPX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 97,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,169. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 5,357,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.