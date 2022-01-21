Analysts Set IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) PT at $15.86

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.

IBIBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBIBF opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. IBI Group has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

