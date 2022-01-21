Analysts Set Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target at $14.42

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.