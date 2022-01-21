Analysts Set OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target at $126.50

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSIS traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.29. 1,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,995. OSI Systems has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.06.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.