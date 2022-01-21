Analyzing Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ)

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Arvinas alerts:

89.3% of Arvinas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Mallinckrodt shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Arvinas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Mallinckrodt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Arvinas and Mallinckrodt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas -794.97% -27.02% -19.69% Mallinckrodt -29.04% -4.36% -0.37%

Risk and Volatility

Arvinas has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mallinckrodt has a beta of 3.06, indicating that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arvinas and Mallinckrodt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas 0 0 15 0 3.00 Mallinckrodt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arvinas presently has a consensus price target of $130.54, suggesting a potential upside of 93.19%. Given Arvinas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arvinas is more favorable than Mallinckrodt.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arvinas and Mallinckrodt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas $21.80 million 163.88 -$119.33 million ($3.80) -17.78 Mallinckrodt $2.21 billion 0.00 -$944.60 million ($7.87) -0.01

Arvinas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mallinckrodt. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mallinckrodt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arvinas beats Mallinckrodt on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. The company was founded in February 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt Plc engages in the development, manufacture, market, adn distribution of both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands. The Specialty Generics segment relates to niche specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company was founded by Gustavo Mallinckrodt, Otto Mallinckrodt and Edward Mallinckrodt in 1867 and is headquartered in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.