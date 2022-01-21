Analyzing Helix BioPharma (HBPCF) and Its Competitors

Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS: HBPCF) is one of 921 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Helix BioPharma to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Helix BioPharma has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helix BioPharma’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Helix BioPharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Helix BioPharma Competitors 5400 19685 42061 812 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 107.09%. Given Helix BioPharma’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Helix BioPharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Helix BioPharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix BioPharma N/A -4,094.72% -253.52% Helix BioPharma Competitors -4,240.29% -124.21% -13.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helix BioPharma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Helix BioPharma N/A -$6.31 million -3.57 Helix BioPharma Competitors $1.74 billion $129.07 million 0.08

Helix BioPharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Helix BioPharma. Helix BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Helix BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Helix BioPharma competitors beat Helix BioPharma on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Helix BioPharma

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada. The company is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

