Analyzing Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) & Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) and Progressive (NYSE:PGR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Omnichannel Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Omnichannel Acquisition and Progressive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A Progressive $42.66 billion 1.47 $5.70 billion $6.89 15.55

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Omnichannel Acquisition and Progressive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Progressive 6 0 6 0 2.00

Progressive has a consensus price target of $99.60, suggesting a potential downside of 7.06%. Given Progressive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Progressive is more favorable than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Omnichannel Acquisition and Progressive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Progressive 8.74% 17.55% 4.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of Omnichannel Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Progressive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Progressive beats Omnichannel Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omnichannel Acquisition Company Profile

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property. The Personal Lines segment includes agency and direct businesses. The Commercial Lines segment writes primary liability and physical damage insurance for automobiles and trucks owned and operated predominately by small business in the auto, for-hire transportation, contractor, for-hire specialty, tow, and for-hire livery markets. The Property segment covers residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters. The company was founded on March 10, 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.