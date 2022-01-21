Analyzing Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

44.9% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of TDCX shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and TDCX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions $11.35 million 6.08 $300,000.00 ($0.20) -7.25 TDCX $323.36 million 5.87 $64.04 million N/A N/A

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than Streamline Health Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Streamline Health Solutions and TDCX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A TDCX 0 0 1 0 3.00

TDCX has a consensus target price of $30.30, indicating a potential upside of 128.16%. Given TDCX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TDCX is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions -53.81% -30.22% -20.45% TDCX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TDCX beats Streamline Health Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services. The company was founded by J. Brian Patsy in October 1989 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc. is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector. It operates principally in Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Japan, Spain, India, Colombia and Romania. TDCX Inc. is based in SINGAPORE.

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.