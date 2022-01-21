Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Anaplan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

