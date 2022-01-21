Andres Reiner Sells 4,444 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $132,386.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andres Reiner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PROS alerts:

On Wednesday, January 19th, Andres Reiner sold 32,954 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $943,802.56.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $305,156.40.

PROS stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PROS by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth $3,589,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in PROS by 109,410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 649,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PROS by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 85,220 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.