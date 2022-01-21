Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Up 16.0% in December

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Annexon by 191.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 671,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Get Annexon alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. Annexon has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $302.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.19.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.