Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($17.74) to GBX 1,280 ($17.46) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,312.71.

Antofagasta stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34. Antofagasta has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

