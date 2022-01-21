Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $301.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,515 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 13,443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,802,000 after acquiring an additional 772,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,569,000 after acquiring an additional 489,876 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,452,000 after acquiring an additional 462,746 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,908,000 after buying an additional 443,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,459. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. AON has a 1 year low of $202.32 and a 1 year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AON will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

