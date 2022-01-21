Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Shares of AIRC opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion and a PE ratio of -113.24. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

