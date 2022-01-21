Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.14. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%.

Several other analysts have also commented on AIRC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

NYSE AIRC opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.24. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $55.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,886,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,904,000 after purchasing an additional 448,337 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.