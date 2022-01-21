Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

APEMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aperam from €67.00 ($76.14) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aperam in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.67.

APEMY stock opened at $62.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $2.1059 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

