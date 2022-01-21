Apollo Currency 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.38 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $48.00 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00195385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00038229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.28 or 0.00408892 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00069463 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

