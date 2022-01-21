Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Planning Directions Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.1% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.52.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

