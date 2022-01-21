Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,144,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,866 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.6% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $161,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 18.1% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.52.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.96. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

