Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.47.

Shares of AMAT opened at $139.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.87. The stock has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $96.07 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

