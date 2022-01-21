Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) & Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Financial Review

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) and Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.1% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and Aprea Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics 30.17% 20.31% 18.69% Aprea Therapeutics N/A -68.63% -58.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and Aprea Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics $353.87 million 5.63 $106.01 million $0.83 20.81 Aprea Therapeutics N/A N/A -$53.48 million ($2.12) -1.09

Corcept Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aprea Therapeutics. Aprea Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corcept Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics and Aprea Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aprea Therapeutics 2 3 0 0 1.60

Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.92%. Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Aprea Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aprea Therapeutics is more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Corcept Therapeutics has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aprea Therapeutics has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics beats Aprea Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol. Its products include korlym and korlym support. The company was founded by David B. Singer and Joseph K. Belanoff on May 13, 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers. It also develops APR-548, a p53 reactivator that is on Phase I dose-escalation clinical trial for oral administration in MDS patients. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

