AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Short Interest Update

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 957,900 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the December 15th total of 760,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of ATR stock opened at $118.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.21 and a 200-day moving average of $127.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $112.37 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.