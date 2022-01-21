Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.48

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.48 and last traded at $47.92, with a volume of 904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $559.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 44,386 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arcosa by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,992,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

