Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RCUS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.33.

NYSE RCUS opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.85. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $221,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

