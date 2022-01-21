Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMBP. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.51.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

NYSE AMBP traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $8.91. 1,132,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,840,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,840,000. Loews Corp bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,436,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,008,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,961,000. Institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.