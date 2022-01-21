Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMBP. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.51.
NYSE AMBP traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $8.91. 1,132,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $12.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,840,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,840,000. Loews Corp bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,436,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,008,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,961,000. Institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
