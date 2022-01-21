Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) VP Anton Feingold Sells 1,415 Shares

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) VP Anton Feingold sold 1,415 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $21,239.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $673.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACRE shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

