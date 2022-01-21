Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.23

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and traded as low as $1.62. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 309,095 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

