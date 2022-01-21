Arion Price Hits $0.0028 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $42,680.07 and $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arion has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00056936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.60 or 0.07264413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00059628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,639.22 or 0.99929086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00063409 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007698 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,370,708 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

