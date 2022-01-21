Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 193,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.5 days.

ATZAF opened at $44.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $49.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATZAF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

