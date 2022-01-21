Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Price Target Raised to €136.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €134.00 ($152.27) to €136.00 ($154.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ARKAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Arkema from €123.00 ($139.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arkema in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.43.

Get Arkema alerts:

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $149.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. Arkema has a 12-month low of $105.70 and a 12-month high of $152.18.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Arkema will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.