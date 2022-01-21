Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.29.

ARWR stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.31 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

