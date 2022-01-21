Artal Group S.A. Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 2.72% of Solid Biosciences worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 64.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,447 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 2,761.0% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 675,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 652,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 103.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 560,876 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 54.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 515,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 83.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 388,761 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLDB stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.89. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

