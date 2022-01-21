Artal Group S.A. Takes $1.81 Million Position in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMYT stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $658.82 million, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of -0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. Amryt Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.34 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a negative net margin of 41.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AMYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

