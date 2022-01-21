Artal Group S.A. Takes $26.58 Million Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTGX. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 796,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,383,000 after purchasing an additional 545,156 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,845,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,796,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 337,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 189,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $31.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. Analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

