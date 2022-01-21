Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 356,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,449,000 after buying an additional 111,423 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 40,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APAM opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.98. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

