Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $61.77 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 413,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $61,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $166.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.97.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

