Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 106,039 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,868,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 106,039 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.83% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $70,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 48,618 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 106,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,269,000 after buying an additional 231,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 42.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $14.04 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IOVA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

