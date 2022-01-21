Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 9,824 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,058,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,824 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.05% of Globe Life worth $94,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GL. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,373,000 after buying an additional 271,964 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,783,000 after buying an additional 222,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,690,000 after buying an additional 161,492 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $11,525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 102,465 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Shares of GL stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $93.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.