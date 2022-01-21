Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,684,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,892 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Gentex were worth $88,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gentex by 125.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Gentex by 20.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 67.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 46,788 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

