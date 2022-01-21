Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 2,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 1,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aryzta in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aryzta in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.

Aryzta AG engages in the production and distribution of baked goods. Its brands include La Brea Bakery, Otis Spunkmeyer and Cuisine De France. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

