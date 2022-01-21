Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 86.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 215.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABG opened at $157.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $137.96 and a one year high of $230.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

